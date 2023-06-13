Enterprise Financial Services Corp Has $325,000 Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lessened its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG Industries stock opened at $139.99 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $145.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.28.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Further Reading

