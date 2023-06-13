Enterprise Financial Services Corp Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,212,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,308,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,536,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,515 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,997,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610,945 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,747,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,372,000 after purchasing an additional 178,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.1 %

AT&T stock opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.39.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.76.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

