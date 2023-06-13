Enterprise Financial Services Corp Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 385.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,115,000 after purchasing an additional 301,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.81. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The stock has a market cap of $260.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

