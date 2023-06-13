Enterprise Financial Services Corp Invests $243,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,059 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

NYSE:TJX opened at $80.03 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.59.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

