Enterprise Financial Services Corp Lowers Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 1.3% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,525,000 after buying an additional 29,521,176 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,609,000 after buying an additional 5,716,555 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,903,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,050,000 after buying an additional 2,919,558 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,770,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,700,000 after buying an additional 2,900,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 516.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,434,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,796,000 after buying an additional 2,877,600 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.

Shares of USB opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Richard P. Mckenney acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

