Enterprise Financial Services Corp Makes New Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,151 shares of company stock worth $23,127,288 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $362.02 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company has a market cap of $177.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $362.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.28.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 56.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.76.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.