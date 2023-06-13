Enterprise Financial Services Corp Makes New Investment in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nestlé by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Zevin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Trading Down 0.6 %

NSRGY stock opened at $118.07 on Tuesday. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $102.78 and a fifty-two week high of $131.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nestlé Profile

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health, and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods, and cereals. The company products portfolio includes baby food, water, cereals, chocolate and confectionery, coffee, culinary, chilled, and frozen food, dairy, drinks, food service, healthcare nutrition, ice cream, and petcare.

