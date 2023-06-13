Enterprise Financial Services Corp Reduces Stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Roche were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 55,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roche by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,696,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,313,000 after buying an additional 876,903 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Roche by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roche by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 63,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RHHBY shares. Barclays downgraded Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Societe Generale raised shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.14.

Shares of RHHBY stock opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. Roche Holding AG has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average of $38.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.8068 dividend. This is a positive change from Roche’s previous dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%.

Roche Holding AG is a research healthcare company. It operates through the Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics segments. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

