Enterprise Financial Services Corp Sells 82 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,692 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Target by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 852,361 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 993,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,367,000 after acquiring an additional 643,746 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $93,902,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 761,297 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $113,464,000 after acquiring an additional 455,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Target Stock Performance

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $126.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $125.08 and a 1-year high of $183.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.23 and its 200 day moving average is $157.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

