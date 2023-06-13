EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRXW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRXW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 86.6% from the May 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EQRx Trading Up 9.3 %

Shares of EQRx stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,819. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15. EQRx has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.52.

