Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Purchased by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $9,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQR. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,672 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5,224.3% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,474,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,762 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 15,579.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,317,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,663,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,002,000 after acquiring an additional 943,870 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equity Residential Trading Down 0.8 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James cut Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.59.

NYSE EQR opened at $65.65 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $80.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.05%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

