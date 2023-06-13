ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Short Interest Down 60.1% in May

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decrease of 60.1% from the May 15th total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ERYTECH Pharma Price Performance

Shares of ERYP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,891. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ERYTECH Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ERYTECH Pharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 95,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC owned 0.31% of ERYTECH Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focus on development of red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. It develops eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

