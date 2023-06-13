Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Short Interest Down 80.7% in May

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 80.7% from the May 15th total of 103,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Eskay Mining Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ESKYF remained flat at C$0.57 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,803. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.57. Eskay Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.36 and a 1 year high of C$1.82.
Eskay Mining Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eskay Mining (ESKYF)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Eskay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eskay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.