essensys (LON:ESYS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $44.00

Shares of essensys plc (LON:ESYS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 44 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.56), with a volume of 48166 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.50 ($0.57).
essensys Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 53.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 52.20. The stock has a market cap of £28.98 million, a PE ratio of -216.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.05.
essensys Company Profile
essensys plc operates as a software and technology company in the United Kingdom and the United States of America. The company operates a software and technology platform that connects, controls, and automates digital services, as well as manages the critical infrastructure and business processes. It serves multi-site flexible workspace providers, commercial real estate providers, and multi-site landlords.
