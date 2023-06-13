Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,510. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.62. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $52.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $726.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $50,285,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 385,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,836,000 after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 649,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,356,000 after buying an additional 179,654 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

