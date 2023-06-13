Ethereum Achieves Market Capitalization of $209.64 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for about $1,743.67 or 0.06731635 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $209.64 billion and approximately $6.35 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00045474 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00033532 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00016526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00015543 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,226,967 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

