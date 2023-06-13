Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Short Interest Down 58.8% in May

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Euronext Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Euronext stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.02. 479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089. Euronext has a twelve month low of $59.15 and a twelve month high of $85.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Euronext in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Euronext in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.17.

Euronext Company Profile

Euronext NV engages in the operation of equity, fixed income securities, and derivatives markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo, and Paris. Its businesses include listing, cash trading, derivatives trading, FX spot trading, market data and indices, clearing, and market solutions and other.

