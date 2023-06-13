Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,011,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,523,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,934 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,023,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,200,996,000 after acquiring an additional 754,342 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 20,921,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,329,980,000 after acquiring an additional 962,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,302,303,000 after acquiring an additional 61,701 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $107.63. 3,073,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,968,562. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.11 and its 200 day moving average is $109.95. The company has a market capitalization of $435.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

