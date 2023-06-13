F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Shares Bought by Bardin Hill Management Partners LP

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,431,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,664,887 shares during the quarter. F45 Training comprises about 4.0% of Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP owned approximately 6.68% of F45 Training worth $18,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in F45 Training by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of F45 Training by 400.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

FXLV traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.80. 79,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,148. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of -1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of F45 Training from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, F45 Training has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

