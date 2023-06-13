Fairmount Funds Management Llc Purchases 800,000 Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Stock

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) major shareholder Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,272,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,265,488. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Cogent Biosciences stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.84. 878,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,881. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $18.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.03. The company has a market capitalization of $911.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.70.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). Analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

COGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 28,073 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 115,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 62,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $729,000.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

