Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPW) Short Interest Update

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the May 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Fat Projects Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ FATPW traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,159. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. Fat Projects Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.16.

About Fat Projects Acquisition

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search for a target business operating in the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and big data areas.

