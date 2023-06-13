Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Plans $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Shares of FERG opened at $146.23 on Tuesday. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $99.16 and a 1 year high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.80 and a 200-day moving average of $136.42.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ferguson will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ferguson by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 2,120.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $159.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6,063.10.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

