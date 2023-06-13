Fetch.ai Market Capitalization Tops $155.78 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $155.78 million and $36.56 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000727 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00045488 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00033520 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014859 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,220,247 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

