Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET) Short Interest Down 62.5% in May

Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Price Performance

FMET traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.90. 7,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,959. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of -1.32. Fidelity Metaverse ETF has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $27.01.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Metaverse ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidelity Metaverse ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,492 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 11.77% of Fidelity Metaverse ETF worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Metaverse index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to the future state of the internet: the metaverse. FMET was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by Fidelity.

