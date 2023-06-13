Filecoin Price Reaches $3.68 on Exchanges (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and approximately $163.88 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for $3.68 or 0.00014149 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Filecoin

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,962,770,216 coins and its circulating supply is 429,115,949 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

