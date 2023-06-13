Financial Review: Eurocash (EUSHY) vs. Its Peers

Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHY – Get Rating) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Eurocash to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Eurocash and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eurocash 0 1 0 0 2.00 Eurocash Competitors 1091 2668 2850 113 2.30

As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 18.67%. Given Eurocash’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eurocash has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dividends

0.2% of Eurocash shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Eurocash pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.3%. Eurocash pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 57.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Eurocash is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eurocash and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eurocash N/A N/A 3.07 Eurocash Competitors $28.42 billion $638.55 million 219.25

Eurocash’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Eurocash. Eurocash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Eurocash and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eurocash N/A N/A N/A Eurocash Competitors 1.51% 14.94% 4.23%

Summary

Eurocash peers beat Eurocash on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Eurocash

Eurocash S.A. engages in the wholesale distribution of food and other fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics. The company markets its products to traditional retail stores, including small supermarkets, grocery stores, and specialized grocery stores; and kiosks, retail outlets, and convenience stores, restaurants, gas stations, hotel and café chains, and catering outlets. It operates a network of Cash & Carry warehouses; Delikatesy Centrum network supermarkets; Inmedio; and franchise and partner stores of Eurocash distribution. Eurocash S.A. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Komorniki, Poland.

