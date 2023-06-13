Financial Review: Revvity (RVTY) versus The Competition

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Rating) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Revvity to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Revvity and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Revvity $3.31 billion $569.18 million 14.78 Revvity Competitors $1.04 billion -$122.23 million -35.42

Revvity has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Revvity is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Revvity has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revvity’s competitors have a beta of 1.03, meaning that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

85.2% of Revvity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Revvity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Revvity and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revvity 28.94% 11.17% 5.83% Revvity Competitors -304.80% -231.15% -17.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Revvity and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revvity 0 0 1 0 3.00 Revvity Competitors 150 922 1435 38 2.53

As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 27.65%. Given Revvity’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Revvity has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Revvity pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Revvity pays out 3.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.4% and pay out 7.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Revvity beats its competitors on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc. engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments. The Diagnostics segment offers instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software to hospitals, medical labs, clinicians, and medical research professionals to help improve the health of families. The company was founded by Richard Scott Perkin and Charles W. Elmer on April 19, 1937, and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

