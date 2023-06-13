First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ) Short Interest Update

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INBKZ traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163. First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.07.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%.

