First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Bought by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,835,869 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,560 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 4.76% of First Merchants worth $116,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRME. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in First Merchants by 724.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 271.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Merchants Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:FRME traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $28.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,738. First Merchants Co. has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.97.

First Merchants Increases Dividend

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $169.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.90 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Merchants in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on First Merchants from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Merchants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

First Merchants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

