First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of First of Long Island from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of First of Long Island from $17.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of First of Long Island stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.37. The company had a trading volume of 165,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,587. The stock has a market cap of $279.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.18. First of Long Island has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $20.13.

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Abbott Root Cooper acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $154,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 186,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,063.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Christopher J. Hilton sold 2,500 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $26,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Abbott Root Cooper purchased 15,000 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $154,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 186,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,063.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 52,718 shares of company stock valued at $544,082. 6.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLIC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in First of Long Island by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 34,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 14,117 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in First of Long Island by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First of Long Island by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in First of Long Island by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 15,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

