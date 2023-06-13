First Trust Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 750,000 Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,402,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHIX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,485,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,680,000. Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in Gores Holdings IX by 191.3% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,111,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,004,000 after acquiring an additional 729,949 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter valued at $4,890,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter valued at $4,890,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gores Holdings IX Stock Performance

Gores Holdings IX stock opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.76.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

