First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 107.1% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ:FEUZ traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.62. 392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,796. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average of $38.97. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $40.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 564.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 123,127 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 74,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 17,591 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 212.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 23,534 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period.

About First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF

The First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (FEUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq AlphaDex Eurozone index. The fund tracks an index of firms operating in the Eurozone, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted within tiers. FEUZ was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

