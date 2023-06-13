First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1175 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This is a boost from First Trust Income Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Price Performance

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.10. 4,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,628. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.20. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCEF. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $714,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period.

About First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

