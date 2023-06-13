First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Stock Position Increased by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.9% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 44,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.5% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 85,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $47.33. The stock had a trading volume of 154,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,003. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.71. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

