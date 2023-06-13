First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 76.6% from the May 15th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

FSZ stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.32. 9,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,417. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.28.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.