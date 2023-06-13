Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Insider Sells $199,105.92 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) insider Michael P. Hartung sold 7,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $199,105.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Flex Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.61. 4,383,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,788,327. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. Analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flex

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motco bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.