Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN FSI opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $35.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.72. Flexible Solutions International has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.70.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flexible Solutions International Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th.

In other Flexible Solutions International news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 9,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $28,197.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,429,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,289,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 23,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $72,336.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,416,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 9,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $28,197.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,429,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,289,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,081 shares of company stock valued at $146,256. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Flexible Solutions International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Flexible Solutions International by 60.4% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 82,344 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Featured Stories

