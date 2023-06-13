FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Trading Down 0.3%

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $23.52. Approximately 957,666 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 512,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average is $23.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 247,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,939,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 107,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 96,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Finally, Fortune 45 LLC lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 95,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the period.

About FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

The FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with maturity dates of 1-10 years. TDTT was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

