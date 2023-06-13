FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Trading Up 0.3%

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.96 and last traded at $51.82. Approximately 102,325 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 85,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.67.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFRA. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 351.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the first quarter worth $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 63.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies from developed and emerging markets. NFRA was launched on Oct 8, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.

