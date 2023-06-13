FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in May

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of FLYHT Aerospace Solutions stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,607. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of airlines with actionable intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, and delivers industry solutions. Its products and services include software as a service, hardware, licensing, and technical. The company was founded on September 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

