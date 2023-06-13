Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 56.7% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Forbion European Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $7,842,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,759,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Forbion European Acquisition by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 556,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,667,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,268,000. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Forbion European Acquisition alerts:

Forbion European Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of FRBN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,283. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43. Forbion European Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

About Forbion European Acquisition

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forbion European Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forbion European Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.