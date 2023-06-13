Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Shares Sold by G2 Investment Partners Management LLC

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned 0.30% of Franklin Covey worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FC traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,769. Franklin Covey Co. has a one year low of $34.60 and a one year high of $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $492.78 million, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.33.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $61.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Franklin Covey from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Franklin Covey from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Franklin Covey Co engages in organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, Education Practice, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada. The International Licensees segment focuses on international licensees’ royalty revenues.

