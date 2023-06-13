Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Frax Price Index Share has a total market cap of $41.07 million and approximately $61,538.89 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Frax Price Index Share has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Frax Price Index Share token can currently be bought for approximately $2.20 or 0.00008458 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frax Price Index Share Profile

Frax Price Index Share was first traded on April 9th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,688,437 tokens. The official website for Frax Price Index Share is app.frax.finance. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Price Index Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

