Frax Share (FXS) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $362.16 Million

Frax Share (FXS) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. In the last seven days, Frax Share has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Frax Share token can currently be purchased for $5.00 or 0.00019358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Share has a market cap of $362.16 million and $12.99 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share launched on December 20th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,716,040 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,396,572 tokens. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is a non-stable, utility token that holds rights to governance and all utility of the Frax protocol. It has a highly governance-minimized approach to designing trustless money and eschews DAO-like active management. FXS tokens can be used for adding/adjusting collateral pools, adjusting various fees, and refreshing the rate of the collateral ratio. The FXS token has the potential for upside and downside utility of the system, and the supply is initially set to 100 million tokens at genesis. The design of the protocol is such that FXS would be largely deflationary in supply as long as FRAX demand grows.”

