Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Buys Shares of 2,180 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL remained flat at $123.64 during trading on Tuesday. 5,599,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,190,086. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.61. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $1,195,648.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 787,630 shares of company stock valued at $32,162,218. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.