Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Buys Shares of 8,327 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,327 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

Intel Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.30. 15,139,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,445,707. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.