Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Invests $148,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.00.

Insider Activity at Accenture

Accenture Price Performance

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture stock traded up $5.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $316.85. The company had a trading volume of 629,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $285.79 and its 200-day moving average is $278.87. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $322.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

