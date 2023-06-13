Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Takes $119,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 18,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $680,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,573,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $4.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $314.30. 200,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,730. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $314.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $280.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 293 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $86,895.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,261.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,483 shares of company stock worth $713,640 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Articles

