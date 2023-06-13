Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.45.

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $22.84 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. On average, analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.7086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is 39.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,332,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209,015 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,223,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,783,000 after purchasing an additional 718,910 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,570,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,667,000 after purchasing an additional 683,851 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,738,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after purchasing an additional 307,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA engages in the provision of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which regularly undergo dialysis treatment. It operates through the Care Enablement and Care Delivery segments. The Care Enablement segment is involved in the healthcare products business including research and development, manufacturing, supply chain, and commercial operations as well as supporting functions, such as regulatory and quality management.

