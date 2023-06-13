FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C.

Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 96.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219,244 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital makes up about 0.5% of Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSK. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 292.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 500,218 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,937,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,908,000 after acquiring an additional 396,674 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 489,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 350,879 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,911,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth about $4,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In related news, Director Barbara Adams acquired 3,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $68,153.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,663.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $19.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,534. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $22.57.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.57 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 1,066.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

